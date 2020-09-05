India Top Headlines

Hizbul tries to reestablish its base in northern Kashmir: Army | India News

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is trying to reestablish its base in northern Kashmir, the army said on Saturday, a day after three militants from the team were killed in a meeting with security forces in Baramulla district.

At a joint press conference with Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Kashmir) Muhammad Sulaiman Choudhary in Pattan, the commander of sector 10 of the army’s Rashtriya rifles, Brigadier NK Mishra said it was after a long breach that the militants belonging to the HM died. in northern Kashmir where, in recent years, only the ultras from Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad had been neutralized.

“The HM team’s activity was very less here (in northern Kashmir). It appears that Hizbul is trying to reestablish its base in northern Kashmir,” the army official said.

However, he said that the security forces were alert and ready to thwart all the plans of the team aimed at its revival in northern Kashmir.

“If someone (among the militants) wants to join the mainstream, they are always welcome, but if someone wants to become a terrorist, they will not be given a chance,” Brigadier Mishra said.

The DIG North Kashmir Range said the three militants killed on Friday in the Yeddipora area of ​​Pattan in the Baramulla district of northern Kashmir were affiliated with the HM team.

“Two of the killed militants were locals and were identified as Shafkat Ali Khan from Rawatpora, Delina and Hanan Bilal Sofi from the old town of Baramulla. The identity of the third is being determined,” he said.

Choudhary said two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, a pistol and two pistol magazines. in addition to incriminating material, they were seized at the meeting place.

He said the militants were hiding in a house and holding 12 civilians, including children, hostage.

The Army official said the operation was deliberate as the first priority was to evacuate civilians.

An Army Major and two Special Police Officers (SPO) from JK Police were injured in the shooting, but their condition is said to be stable.

