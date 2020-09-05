Happy Teacher’s Day 2020 – Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Cards, Greetings, Pictures and GIFs

India Top Headlines

It cannot be denied that teachers play a fundamental role in the development, progress and enlightenment of society. For young people, who have just come out into the outside world, teachers act as the guiding force and help transform them into responsible citizens. Furthermore, a good teacher is like a candle that guides students on their own path to achieve knowledge and wisdom. Therefore, it has long been established that teachers not only inspire their students to strive for greatness, but also equip them with the necessary tools to meet the challenges of today.

Teachers not only make sure to bring out the best in their students, they are precisely the reason why so many people continue to achieve more important things in their lives. Without a doubt, they are the wind under our wings.

To honor and mark the countless contributions of our teachers and educators, Teacher’s Day is celebrated each year on September 5. It is a special day for the recognition of teachers and includes celebrations to honor them for their contribution to a particular field or society. In India, while Guru Purnima is traditionally observed as a day to pay tribute to teachers, the birthday of the second president of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (September 5) is celebrated as Teacher’s Day since 1962.



This Teacher’s Day, we share some chosen quotes, heartfelt messages, wishes and greetings to send to your teachers and pay them respect.

1. You have always been an excellent educator who knew exactly how to illuminate a soul with its own light. Happy Teacher’s Day to my favorite teacher!

2. Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us to live it. You brought honesty, integrity, and passion into our character. Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

3. Dear teacher, you have been a great mentor and guide and have shaped my career well. I appreciate your efforts and I hope you continue to be an excellent mentor to others as well. Happy teacher’s day!

4. Thank you for being our safe zone, someone who tried to be our friend first and teacher later! We all owe you so much! Happy teacher’s day!

5. You have taught me everything I know. For you I do not think that studying is boring, for you I feel full of knowledge and wisdom. My life wouldn’t be the same without you. After all, it is all that matters. Happy teacher’s day!

6. Having you as my teacher is one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. Your support and understanding made me feel like I am enough. I feel very grateful and full of happiness, and you are the reason. Thanks for everything. Happy teacher’s day!

7. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher, it will be the greatest honor for me. – APJ Abdul Kalam

8. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

9. “I have always felt that the true textbook for the student is his teacher.” – Mahatma Gandhi

10. “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting children to work together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important thing. “- Bill Gates

11. “A book, a pen, a child and a teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

12. “Those who educate children well are more worthy of honor than those who produce them; because these only gave them life, those the art of living well ”. – Aristotle