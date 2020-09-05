India Top Headlines

G-23 Letter Writers and Congressional Leaders to Meet Tuesday | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional leaders, including prominent members of the G-23 “letter writers,” will meet Tuesday to discuss parliamentary strategy. The session is important because it will be the first time the two groups have come together since the storm. CWC meeting on dissidents seeking organizational reform.

The sources said that the head of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, veterans like AK Antony and possibly Rahul Gandhi will be on the virtual platform to exchange ideas on the issues that will be addressed in the next session of Parliament starting on the 14th. of September.

While letter writers have complained that there has been no communication from the party’s top brass since the CWC met on August 24, the head of Congress is expected to meet with a group to discuss issues raised by they.

While it is said that the invitation may come soon, some AICC managers question the public comments and private meetings of what is known as the G-23, and are advising moderation.

Reference page