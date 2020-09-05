Ease of Doing Business Ranking: UP jumps 10 spots to second place

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a big boost for the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh jumped 10 spots to second in the states’ ease of doing business ranking released on Saturday.According to the annual ranking released today by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade (DPIIT), Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot for the third time in a row, while Telangana slipped one spot to rank third.“Uttar Pradesh Coming Second in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking is proof of the state’s drive to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted shortly after the publication of the classifications.In a series of tweets from its official handle, the Uttar Pradesh government highlighted several reasons behind its marked improvement in rankings and said its performance indicates that entrepreneurs are receiving the benefits of the reforms implemented by the prime minister.“UP has outpaced several leading states like Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, etc. in this ease of doing business ranking,” he said.

The state government tweeted that it has implemented 186 of the 187 reforms suggested by the DPIIT.

He said that the reforms extended to various areas such as labor regulation, online single window, access to information and transparency, land administration, building permit, trade disputes, inspection enablers, etc.

“More than 20 departments such as Invest UP (Udyog Bandhu), Department of Labor, Pollution Control Board, Business Tax, Energy, Stamps and Registration, IDAS, Special Tax, Food Safety and Medicines and many others were part of this trip to implement these reforms, “the state government tweeted.

The Yogi-led government said it has successfully introduced various IT-driven modules to make the state business-friendly, citing “Nivesh Mitra” as one of the main reasons behind its performance. ‘Nivesh Mitra’ is a one-stop shop platform that was launched during the UP Investors Summit in 2018.

“In a period of 2 years, ‘Nivesh Mitra’ received around 2,29,936 applications for Certificates of No Objection (NoC), of which Nivesh Mitra has already disposed of 94% of the applications to grant NOC / Licenses to entrepreneurs” , said. .

“Maximum approval of the BRAP 19 reforms and a higher record of user feedback satisfaction on the Nivesh Mitra portal have played a critical role in achieving this remarkable milestone for UP,” said Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.