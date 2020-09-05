India Top Headlines

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight breath analyzer tests for pilots and cabin crew

NEW DELHI: Pilots and cabin crew will need to undergo breath analyzer (BA) tests again to prove they are not under the influence of alcohol. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has resumed these tests after suspending them at the end of March due to the Corona pandemic.

In an order issued Friday, DGCA Deputy Director General Maneesh Kumar said that airlines and other aircraft operators “will ensure that the flight crew (pilots) and the cabin crew member undergo the BA test. pre-flight … according to this scheme: for all national operations – 10% pre-random -The BA flight exam will be carried out per day for all its operations. For all international operations, 100% of the Preflight breath analyzer will be conducted per day. ”

“The above address / fix is ​​purely a temporary measure in light of Covid-19. The reinstatement of the provisions of the respective Civil Aviation Requirements on the matter will be reviewed from time to time … all aviation personnel who come forward for The service must Present a commitment regarding the fact that he / she is not under the influence of alcohol and that he / she has not consumed alcohol / psychoactive substance in the last 12 hours from the moment of reporting to the service. The commitment must also contain a warning that in the event of breach of commitment, the license / approval will be suspended for a period of three years. The process of submitting the commitment must be done in the presence of a medical representative, “he says.

The DGCA had temporarily exempted the flight crew at the end of March from BA tests in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at all airports until further notice. This move came after a pilot program for an Indian airline had tested positive. After that, airline pilots sought to relax with this test out of fear that the apparatus used for the test could spread the infection.

