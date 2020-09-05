Conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means: BRICS | India News
NEW DELHI: Highlighting the scourge of terrorism, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called for increased BRICS cooperation to counter terrorism in a virtual meeting of the chancellors. He expressed his satisfaction with the conclusion of the BRICS “anti-terror strategy”.
Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi participated in the meeting held under the Russian presidency. They are likely to physically meet next week for the first time since the current border clash was first reported in early May.
Significantly, the BRIC ministers expressed concern about the increase in violence and ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world that have “a significant impact both regionally and internationally.”
“They agreed that, regardless of their historical background and distinctive nature, conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means and diplomatic engagement through political dialogue and negotiations in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, in particular the Charter of the UN, “said a joint statement. while taking note of Resolution 2532 (2020) of the United Nations Security Council that demanded a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda with the exception of military operations against terrorist groups.
“We exchanged views on the international situation and regional hotspots, including Afghanistan and West Asia. We urge the full support of the BRICS in UNSC reform as an exercise of our collective faith in meaningful multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
The ministers reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations “when, wherever and whoever it is committed” and affirmed that it should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.
“They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to contribute more to global efforts to prevent and counter the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility in the fight against terrorism.” the joint statement said. .
The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to uphold and respect international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
Jaishankar also called for a reform of multilateralism, including the reform of international bodies such as the UN, the WTO, the IMF and the WHO.
Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi participated in the meeting held under the Russian presidency. They are likely to physically meet next week for the first time since the current border clash was first reported in early May.
Significantly, the BRIC ministers expressed concern about the increase in violence and ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world that have “a significant impact both regionally and internationally.”
“They agreed that, regardless of their historical background and distinctive nature, conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means and diplomatic engagement through political dialogue and negotiations in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, in particular the Charter of the UN, “said a joint statement. while taking note of Resolution 2532 (2020) of the United Nations Security Council that demanded a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda with the exception of military operations against terrorist groups.
“We exchanged views on the international situation and regional hotspots, including Afghanistan and West Asia. We urge the full support of the BRICS in UNSC reform as an exercise of our collective faith in meaningful multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
The ministers reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations “when, wherever and whoever it is committed” and affirmed that it should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.
“They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to contribute more to global efforts to prevent and counter the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility in the fight against terrorism.” the joint statement said. .
The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to uphold and respect international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
Jaishankar also called for a reform of multilateralism, including the reform of international bodies such as the UN, the WTO, the IMF and the WHO.