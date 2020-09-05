India Top Headlines

Chandrababu unharmed in the accident of 2 convoy vehicles | India News

HYDERABAD: Two vehicles in the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu The convoy was involved in an accident on Saturday in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, but he escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred near Dandu Malkapuram in Choutuppal mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada road when Naidu he was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

The driver of an escort vehicle applied the brakes as a cow approached the convoy, causing a vehicle carrying NSG personnel to collide with a jamming vehicle. The front of the vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured.

Naidu The car was following the vehicle involved in the accident. They left him standing on the road for about 15 minutes.

A spare vehicle was arranged for National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, after which the convoy resumed its journey.

The Telugu Party chief Desam has ‘Z Plus’ security in both Telugu states and is guarded by the elite NSG.

