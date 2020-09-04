India Top Headlines

Vodafone Idea board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 25 billion

NEW DELHI: Major telecoms company Vodafone Idea has approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 25 billion as it tries to pay off high debts it owes to the government.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: “We wish to inform you that the board of directors, at its meeting held today, has approved, subject to shareholder approval (where applicable) and / or other necessary regulatory / statutory approvals, the collection of However, the total fundraising will not exceed 25 billion rupees. ”

The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court said that Vodafone will have 10 years to pay the inherited fees, known as AGR (adjusted gross income) fees.

Vodafone Idea has to pay Rs 50 billion in annual installments, plus accrued interest.

Times of India