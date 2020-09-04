India Top Headlines

Unprecedented LAC Situation Cannot Continue As Usual, Says Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla | India News

NEW DELHI: The situation in LAC between India and China was “unprecedented” and could not be “business as usual,” said Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla during a webinar at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA).

“The situation in LAC is one of the most serious challenges we have faced in many years. The magnitude of the crisis is enormous given that we had not lost lives in 40 years. As far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise on our sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, as a responsible nation, we are always ready to speak. Our lines of communication are open, ”Shringla said.

“Furthermore, we have not seen this magnitude of accumulation of forces on the border in recent years. This is something we have to take stock of ”, he added.

Shringla said India remains “engaged” militarily and diplomatically. “We are talking to each other and we are open to a resolution through dialogue, but unless there is peace and quiet on the border, normal relations will suffer,” he added.

In the neighborhood, the Foreign Secretary said that India’s relationship with Nepal was from people to people. “Regardless of the decisions the government makes due to politics, our relations have not suffered. With Sri Lanka, our relations will remain close. In short, as we develop, it is important that the neighborhood develops, “he added.

He said that Bimstec was moving forward, but Saarc, although he joined for the Covid-19 response, had its limitations of consensus and political will. Without naming Pakistan, Shringla said that until a country stops obstructing and there is peace and stability, Saarc will not be able to move.

“One of our neighbors has been constantly involved in the blockade of Saarc in all its construction activities,” he said.

