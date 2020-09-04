India Top Headlines

Trust, non-aggression and peaceful resolution of key differences for regional peace: Rajnath | India News

MOSCOW: Peace and security in the SCO region require a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, seen as an indirect message. to China, which is engaged in a bitter border row with India in eastern Ladakh.

In his speech at a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here in the Russian capital, Singh also referred to World War II and said that his memories teach the world the “follies of aggression” of one state. about another that brings “destruction” to all.

Both India and China are members of the SCO, an eight-nation regional grouping that focuses primarily on security and defense-related issues.

“A peaceful, stable and safe region of the SCO member states, which is home to more than 40 percent of the world’s population, requires a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity towards interests of others and resolution of differences, “Singh said.

He made the remarks in the presence of Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in bitter fighting in various parts of eastern Ladakh for four months. Tensions flared in the region after China unsuccessfully tried to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Lake Pangong five days ago.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, as well as the formation of the United Nations that underpins a peaceful world, where international laws and the sovereignty of states are respected and states refrain from unilateral aggression against other, “he said. said.

The Defense Minister also spoke about the threat of terrorism and extremism and was inclined to have institutional capacity to face the challenges.

He said that India “unequivocally” condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and condemns its “defenders”, adding that New Delhi values ​​the work of the SCO Regional Counter-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

“We commend the recent work of RATS in the cyber domain to prevent the spread of radicalism and extremism. The adoption of counter-terrorism measures by the SCO Council to counter extremist propaganda and de-radicalization is an important decision,” he added.

In his speech at the combined defense ministers meeting of the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Singh said that India was committed to the evolution of a global security architecture that it will be “open, transparent, inclusive, rule-based – based and anchored in international law.”

He also expressed deep concern about the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

“India has vital interests and links of civilization and culture with all the Gulf States. We call on the countries of the region, all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences through dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of others, ”he said. .

Referring to the events in Afghanistan, Singh said that the security situation in the country remains a cause for concern.

“India will continue to support the efforts of the Afghan people and Government to achieve an inclusive Afghan-led, controlled and controlled peace process.

“The SCO contact group on Afghanistan is useful for exchanging notes between SCO member states,” he said.

Singh also thanked Russia for organizing the annual “Peace Mission” counter-terrorism exercise, which he said helped build trust and share experiences among defense forces.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, he said that he reminded the world that humanity must forget differences in order to prevent and mitigate the superior forces of nature.

“We applaud Russian scientists and healthcare workers for spearheading the Sputnik V vaccine,” he said.

