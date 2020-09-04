the-supreme-court-rejects-the-declaration-of-6-non-bjp-states-against-taking-neet-jee-exams

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition by cabinet ministers from six non-BJP states seeking revision of their Aug. 17 order allowing NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) exams.

The SC bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari declined to consider the petition for review filed by the ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, saying the statement has no merit.

Cabinet ministers from Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand had moved the SC last Friday seeking the postponement of NEET-UG and JEE (Main) to protect more than 25 lakh of students from serious risks to the health given the increasing number of infections and deaths from Covid-19.

The petitioners argued that if the August 17 order is not reviewed, the country’s student community would suffer serious and irreparable damages that would affect the health, well-being, and safety of students / candidates who sit the NEET / JEE.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) -Main, which was previously postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now underway, from September 1-6.

The JEE-Main is the first large-scale test to be conducted in the country amid the pandemic.

More than 9 lakh candidates have registered for the admission exam to engineering courses at IIT, NIT and centrally funded technical institutions (CFTI).

The National Testing Agency has taken several steps to safely conduct the crucial exam: increasing the number of test centers, alternative seating plans, fewer candidates per room, and staggered entry and exit, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

