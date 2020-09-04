Tata Harrier XT Variant Price: Tata Motors Introduces Harrier XT + Variant at Rs 16.99 Lakh

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI:

09:522020 Tata Harrier First Drive Review

Tata Motors announced on Friday the launch of the new XT + Harrier variant, at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).The introductory price is offered to celebrate the highly positive response the Harrier BS6 received from the market. With steady month-over-month growth, the Harrier has reached its highest sales figures in 15 months. This starting price will be valid for all customers who reserve the vehicle in September 2020 and receive their deliveries before December 31, 2020. Prices will increase from October 1, 2020, said Tata Motors.The Harrier is equipped with anti-pinch and rain sensor functions in the panoramic sunroof. The XT + variant also comes equipped with a host of other features such as the Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine, 6-speed manual transmission, projector-style headlights, dual-function LED DRLS lights, R17 alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system from 7 ”floating island with 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, power button, fully automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, automatic headlights and rain sensor wipers, to name a few. With passenger safety in mind, this variant offers dual front airbags, an advanced ESP with 12 additional functions, fog lamps and a reversing parking camera as standard features.

Harrier is built on OMEGARC and is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Tata Harrier rivals the likes of Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said: “In line with our New Forever philosophy of continually updating our product range with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variant of our flagship SUV – Harrier XT +. Since its launch, the Harrier has been loved by customers and industry experts for its impressive design and exciting performance. We are confident that the introduction of the XT + variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers the option to experience a premium feature like the panoramic sunroof at an extremely attractive price. ”