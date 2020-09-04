stop-harassing-international-tablighi-jamaat-members-when-the-cases-against-them-have-collapsed-in-court

India Top Headlines

In March, when India’s largest Covid group emerged from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, it belonged to a number of religious gatherings around the world acting dangerously irresponsible in the face of a pandemic.

It was a feat to track, isolate and treat the group’s subjects in various states and in the face of resistance from the congregation leaders. But in this process we also saw elements of scapegoats, hatred and xenophobia that, according to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, have been unleashed on the world at the tsunami level during the pandemic. As some of the police cases against international members of the congregation collapse in court, other judicial errors are coming to light.

After the Aurangabad court of the Bombay High Court annulled the FIRs against 29 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat (from Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Iran, Djibouti, Brunei, Ghana, etc.), a court in Navi Mumbai released eight Filipino citizens that Vashi police had booked for violating lockdown and visa rules. In the Aurangabad case, the court reportedly said that there were no rapes and that the men were made “scapegoats” and the police presented the cases without any prima facie evidence.

But even after the court ordered the police to return their passports, they did not. Should. As the pandemic continues to brutalize India, state resources would be better used for effective countermeasures. Massive rallies against the guidelines are still being held. Focus on preventing these violations.