State Bank ATM: State Bank of India Introduces New Feature to Make ATMs Safe – Latest News
The new feature was announced by SBI’s official Twitter user through a post on the microblogging site. “We are introducing a new feature for the safety of our customers … Now, every time we receive a #BalanceEnquiry or #MiniStatement request through ATMs, we will notify our customers by sending them an SMS so they can immediately block their #DebitCard if the transaction is not initiated by them ”, reads the latest SBI tweet.
Introducing a new feature for the safety of our customers. Now, every time we receive a request from #BalanceEnquiry or… https://t.co/7fgGmQq0O4
– State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) 1598967226000
In the tweet, the country’s largest lender has also shared an image asking customers not to ignore SMS alerts about balance inquiries or mini account statements, especially when the request is not initiated by the customer himself. . “It could be a scammer’s attempt to check your bank account for money. Notify immediately and ask your bank to freeze your card, ”it also says.
var secname=""; var agename=""; secname="Tech News"; agename=""; var _sf_async_config=uid:10538,domain:"gadgetsnow.com"; _sf_async_config.sections = secname; _sf_async_config.authors = agename; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true;
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser) (function() function loadChartbeat() window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); trydocument.body.appendChild(e);catch(e)
$( window ).load(function() loadChartbeat();); )();
}); }
//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments) ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->