State Bank ATM: State Bank of India Introduces New Feature to Make ATMs Safe – Latest News

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new feature to protect its customers against ATM fraud. The largest public sector bank in the country will now send an SMS alert to the registered mobile number each time a balance inquiry request or mini statement is made through ATMs. This new feature will not only inform users of any unauthorized transactions, but it will also allow them to block their ATM cards immediately.

The new feature was announced by SBI’s official Twitter user through a post on the microblogging site. “We are introducing a new feature for the safety of our customers … Now, every time we receive a #BalanceEnquiry or #MiniStatement request through ATMs, we will notify our customers by sending them an SMS so they can immediately block their #DebitCard if the transaction is not initiated by them ”, reads the latest SBI tweet.

In the tweet, the country’s largest lender has also shared an image asking customers not to ignore SMS alerts about balance inquiries or mini account statements, especially when the request is not initiated by the customer himself. . “It could be a scammer’s attempt to check your bank account for money. Notify immediately and ask your bank to freeze your card, ”it also says.

