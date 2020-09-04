India Top Headlines

Seven women are killed in the explosion of a fireworks unit in Kattumannarkoil in TN | Chennai News

CUDDALORE: Seven women were killed and two others seriously burned in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kattumannarkoil in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

Police said C Gandhimathi, owner of the fireworks unit, her daughter and seven workers arrived at the unit in the morning to make fireworks for the Diwali season. The unit had a stock of previously manufactured fireworks.

They were holding puja in a small building before resuming work when an accidental explosion ripped through the building, killing five women, including Gandhimathi, on the spot. Two women died in hospital while two others were in treatment.

The unit has been in operation for the past 30 years. Police said the owner renewed the unit’s license last week.

Times of India