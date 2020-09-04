India Top Headlines

Sensex Skids 650+ Points Amid Widespread Sale; Nifty below 11,350

NEW DELHI: Markets started on a lower note with the benchmark BSE sensex falling more than 650 points following its global peers amid widespread sell-off. Sensex dived 651 points or 1.67 percent to 38,341; while Nifty sank 185 points or 1.60 percent to 11,343.

The main laggards in the BSE package included Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Nestlé India and Sun Pharma, with their shares falling as much as 0.27 percent.

On the NSE platform, all sub-indices were trading in the red with Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank down as much as 2.39%.

Sensex had closed 95.09 points or 0.24 percent lower at 38,991 in the previous session; while Nifty had closed 7.55 points or 0.07 percent to 11,527.

On the global front, Asian stock markets had their worst session in two weeks on Friday following a tech-driven slide on Wall Street, though gains in safer assets like bonds and dollars were muted as investors waited for the data. US labor to see if they triggered. higher clearance.

“It was a steady sale rather than a panic,” ING regional head of investigation Rob Carnell told the Reuters news agency.

“It just doesn’t sound or feel like anything other than a little profit taking … if this was a massive move in risk, I would have expected the dollar to rise, and it really didn’t.”

(With contributions from the agency)

