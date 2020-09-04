Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow amid border tension in Ladakh | India News
MOSCOW / NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Friday at the first highest-level contact after border tension erupted in Ladakh in May, when the Indian leader said that peace and security in the region require a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international standards.
Singh’s remarks, seen as a veiled message to China before his bilateral talks with Wei, came at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Russian capital.
According to Indian government sources, the bilateral meeting was requested by the Chinese Defense Minister. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has previously held telephone conversations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about the border clash.
Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar and Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma are part of the Indian delegation at the talks that began around 9:30 pm (IST) at a prominent hotel in Moscow.
The meeting took place amid intense tensions between the two countries sparked by new attempts by China to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh.
As both sides increased troop deployment in Ladakh, Army Chief of Staff Gen. MM Naravane, wrapping up a two-day visit to the region, said the situation along the Royal Line of Control (LAC ) is “tense” but added that the nation can count on the Indian army.
“The situation throughout LAC is tense. We have carried out preventive deployments in some areas. The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise. All these actions have been carried out only throughout LAC,” he said after hold a series of meetings. with the main commanders of the army.
In his speech at the SCO meeting, Rajnath Singh referred to World War II and said his memories teach the world the “follies of aggression” from one state to another that brings “destruction” to everyone.
Both India and China are members of the SCO, an eight-nation regional grouping that focuses primarily on security and defense-related issues.
“The peaceful, stable and secure region of the SCO member states, which is home to more than 40 percent of the world’s population, requires a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity towards the interests of others and resolution of differences, “Singh said in the presence of the Chinese Defense Minister.
On the other hand, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that there will be no compromise on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and affirmed that it cannot be “as usual” in bilateral relations unless there is peace and tranquility. in border areas. At the same time, he said that India is open to solving outstanding issues through dialogue.
“This is one of the most serious challenges we have faced in many decades,” he said, adding that “we have not seen this magnitude of accumulation of forces on the border also in recent years.” Shringla spoke at an Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) webinar.
Meanwhile, the brigade commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies held a nearly three-hour interaction near Chushul, in eastern Ladakh, to explore ways to reduce tensions. The result of the interaction is not immediately known.
Three rounds of brigade commander-level talks between the two armies earlier this week were inconclusive.
Tensions flared again in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Lake Pangong five days ago, when the two sides engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the lengthy border row.
India occupied various strategic heights on the southern shore of Pangong Lake and strengthened its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese action. China has strongly opposed India’s move. However, India has argued that the heights are on its side of LAC.
India has also sent additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China’s transgression attempts.
Following new attempts by China to change the status quo on the southern shore of Lake Pangong, India has further strengthened its military presence in the region.
“It was very satisfying to see our soldiers and local commanders in high morale and good health. It gives me confidence that they are well prepared to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation. The Indian Army is known for its commitment and determination.” said the general. Naravane said.
“We will continue to use all existing mechanisms to reduce tension and ensure that the status quo does not change unilaterally,” he added.
“For the past three months, both sides have been committed to resolving the situation. The military and diplomatic channels are working. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving the current situation throughout LAC through compromise,” said the general. Naravane.
In a statement, the Army said General Naravane interacted with local soldiers and commanders deployed in difficult high-altitude outpost areas.
He said he appreciates the high morale and standards of professionalism exhibited by the units to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.
The army chief was briefed on the general security scenario by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Commanding General Officer of the Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14th Corps based in Leh.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a news conference that on issues that remain from history, such as the question of boundaries, China always believes that a just, reasonable and reasonable solution can be found. mutually acceptable through peaceful consultation.
