ragini-dwivedi-arrested-by-ccb

It seems that Ragini Dwivedi has some problems ahead of him. The actress, whose name emerged as one of the main suspects in the current Sandalwood drug scandal, was arrested after nearly seven hours of questioning that occurred at the CCB office. This apparently was after many drugs were found at her residence, according to reports.

Ragini was summoned by the CCB yesterday for an investigation. Ragini did not. This morning a raid was carried out at Ragini’s residence, where his phones and devices were seized. It is speculated that some news channels have also discovered some important evidence. These appear to be the drugs that have been recovered at home.

After this four-hour raid, Ragini arrived at the CCB office at around 11.30am and there was a great rush and was escorted to the office for questioning by many female police officers who were called especially for this. The actress was on the grill all day. There were reports of a short break, where she had cake for lunch. Apparently, the actress has requested an advance bond. But, the audience for that will be on Monday.



Interestingly, Ragini had issued a statement on Thursday that read: “I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it on very short notice, I was unable to appear before the CCB today. However, Out of respect for the process of the law, my defenders have appeared before the police, have explained my difficulty of not being able to appear today and have taken time. I promise to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police may have, I have nothing to hide and I have no connection with any illegal activity that is being investigated by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love , affection and concern that has been expressed ”.

