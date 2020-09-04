Nitin Gadkari: Nitin Gadkari urges automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines

India Top Headlines

Nitin Gadkari urges automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines

NEW DELHI: Pledging full support to the auto industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday encouraged automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India on a large scale to promote alternative fuels in alignment with the push for the government ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

To encourage alternative fuel, the government has decided to allow automakers that meet certain criteria to install their own fuel pumps, as long as they also sell green fuel, Gadkari said, stating that automakers could easily introduce flexible engines to on par with Brazil, the US and Canada if they could jump from BS-IV to BS-VI standards.

“The government has made the decision that companies worth more than Rs 250 crore can start up their own gasoline / diesel pumps, but the condition is that they must also have alternative fuel pumps,” said the minister. of Road Transport, Gadkari, at the 60th annual convention of SIAM. 2020 – ‘Rebuilding the nation, responsibly’ via videoconference.

Gadkari, who also has the MSME portfolio, said the vision was to make the Indian auto industry the number one manufacturing hub in the world and reduce the huge annual crude oil import bill to the tune of Rs 7 lakh crore by promoting fuels. alternative.

Wondering when automakers like BMW, Mercedes, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki could make flexible motor vehicles for the US, Canada, and Brazil, Gadkari asked why they couldn’t start production in India. The minister urged the industry to move in this direction.

“We are going to increase biofuel production since (there is) a surplus of food grains. I ask everyone to bring flexible engine technology that is a proven technology and already the companies of your brand are using all these technologies in Brazil, in the United States. And in Canada. Why aren’t they starting this in India? Think about it. Just use one filter, “said the minister.

Alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, electric and biological CNG, in addition to LNG, are the fuel for the future and should be promoted, he said, adding that a roadmap for fuel policy is being prepared.

“We will try to bring an integrated fuel roadmap that defines the phased introduction of different options and supporting infrastructure,” he said, reiterating that there were initial hesitations during the jump to BS-VI emission standards as well, but this could be implemented at through industry engagement. .

Gadkari said the government has set the standards for hydrogen fuel cells and electricity, and urged automakers to use the profitability gained through conventional car manufacturing in research and innovation in this direction as well, which he said. which could result in higher exports and job creation.

“We need your cooperation in the choice of alternative fuels. We have plans to bring the ethanol economy from the current Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore,” the minister said, adding that the government is allowing ethanol production from surpluses. of rice and cereals.

The alternative fuel will minimize pollution, which is a big concern, he said.

On battery standards for electric vehicles, the minister said: “I want to ensure that we are not going to compromise on quality and standards. We will specify quality and standards. We will not allow inferior products.”

The minister also emphasized the need to reduce logistics cost and expressed his hope that through multiple steps and the installation of 22 green highways, it will be reduced.

“These are tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hard times don’t last, people tough,” he said, adding that the government is aware of its impact on automakers, but at the same time is committed to rapid recovery from coronavirus. outbreak and recognized the enormous contribution of the industry to nation building and job creation.

“The government is very interested in supporting the industry, to increase its productivity,” he said, urging them to increase exports.

He said the government was open to ideas and suggestions from the industry regarding rules and regulations to improve the sector.

He said the creation of world-class infrastructure was going to support automakers, adding that the Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai highway was scheduled to be completed in two years, reducing travel time between the two meters to 12 hours.

Work is underway on seven other highways, he said, adding that the pace of road construction has reached 30 km per day from just 2 km in 2014.

