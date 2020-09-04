India Top Headlines

Must Plan Two-Front Conflict, Says General Bipin Rawat | India News

NEW DELHI: Indian armed forces are able to adequately deal with China’s aggressive actions along the Royal Line of Control, Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while severely warning Pakistan not to try to take advantage of the ongoing troop confrontation in the east. Ladakh.

In a webinar organized by a US think tank, General Rawat said that India faced the “threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts” with China and Pakistan. This collusive threat must be taken into account in Indian defense planning, he said.

“If any threats develop around our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that and create some problems for us. We have therefore taken the necessary precautions to ensure that any such misadventures on Pakistan’s part are thwarted. In fact, Pakistan can suffer huge losses if it attempts any setback, ”Gen Rawat said.

Noting that the Indian armed forces will have to be prepared to face the immediate crisis and at the same time prepare for the future, the CDS said: “Our engagement policy, if not backed by credible military power and regional influence, would imply recognizing the preeminence of China. ”

The continued development of China’s infrastructure in Tibet, the development of strategic railway lines and reforms in the People’s Liberation Army are being closely studied by India, he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan has been waging an indirect war, sponsoring and equipping terrorists from its territory to create trouble at J&K for years, which has blocked India’s efforts at regional integration, he said.

Gen Rawat also strongly endorsed the ‘Quad’, a grouping of India, the US, Australia and Japan, as a “good mechanism” to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

China, which has exhibited aggressive and expansionary behavior in the region, distrusts that a military structure is imparted to the Quad. On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said India was eager to host a Quad meeting later this year, the details of which are being worked out.

