Messi says that after all he will stay at Barcelona | Football news
Lionel Messi put an end to intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will stay with Barcelona for another year.
The Argentine, six times world player of the year, had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting that a clause in his contract allowed him to do so in a free transfer.
Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($ 824 million) should be paid.
“I was not happy and wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club that Bartomeu runs is a disaster.” Messi told the Goal.com website.
