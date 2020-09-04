India Top Headlines

Kafeel Khan Moves to Rajasthan, Says Priyanka Gandhi Ensured “Safe Stay” There | India News

JAIPUR: Armed with an assurance from Priyanka Gandhi that he and his family would be safe in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, UP pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan, who arrived in Jaipur on Thursday, said he would formally appeal to CM Yogi to revoke his suspension and, if that doesn’t work, drag the government to court.

“I came to Jaipur because my family feared that the UP government might put me behind bars again. Priyankaji ensured us a safe stay in Jaipur, ”said Khan, who was released from Mathura jail at midnight Tuesday by order of the Allahabad High Court. “We feel safe here in Rajasthan as the Congress party runs the government … I will be here for a week,” he added.

Khan, who was a professor at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, said he would like to return to work for which he would write to Adityanath. “I want to offer my services as a volunteer. If my suspension is not revoked, I will challenge it in the HC ”.

Times of India