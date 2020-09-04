Jeep Rubicon 4Xe: Wrangler Introduces Jeep’s First Electric Vehicle

India Top Headlines

DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is beginning to offer hybrid gas-electric and eventually fully electric powertrains across its entire lineup.The company launched the first of these on Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler that will go on sale in the United States, Europe and China early next year.The main reason the new offerings are being pushed is likely to be FCA’s obligation to comply with fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China and the US or face severe fines or high costs to buy vehicle credits electric from companies like Tesla.The Wrangler 4xe can go 40 kilometers on electricity before a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine takes over. Drivers can choose to have a motor generator recharge the batteries (at a higher fuel consumption rate), although it would take approximately 2.5 hours at 45 to 55 mph (72.4 to 88.5 kilometers per hour) to replenish them completely.

Fiat Chrysler and all terrainBy far their most popular brand, they have been late to the electric vehicle party. While rivals Ford and General Motors are rolling out new all-electric vehicles, Fiat Chrysler’s only battery-powered offering in the US is a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan.

The Wrangler 4xe, which hits showrooms early next year, will have 375 horsepower available using gasoline and electric motors at the same time, and the company says it will get the equivalent of 50 miles per gallon of gasoline. (21.3 kilometers per liter). ). It can also work in hybrid mode, switching between gasoline and electricity for the best efficiency.

Fiat Chrysler says all terrain you will have electric options in each of your vehicles for years to come. It is already introducing the Compass and Renegade small plug-in SUVs in Europe.

It’s unclear if there’s still a big market for a plug-in Wrangler, or any electric vehicle for that matter, Guidehouse analyst Sam Abuelsamid said. Last year in the US, only 310,000 fully electric plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold, less than 2% of the market.

But the plug-in Wrangler has a certain appeal.

“ There are many all terrain owners, people who travel off-road, who also want to preserve the environment where they travel off-road, ” said Abuelsamid.

The price of the add-on was not revealed, but it will surely be a premium over the gasoline version. A four-door model for 2021 starts at $ 31,795 excluding shipping.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fiat Chrysler also announced that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs will return next year. The company showed off a Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle with a fully electric powertrain.