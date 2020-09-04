ipl 2020: BCCI Silent on Plans Inside Stadiums As IPL Season 13 Approaches | Cricket news

Sports

Questions about internal travel

MUMBAI: BCCI has absolutely no intention of allowing fans to enter the stadium for the entire duration of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. While “discussions are still ongoing” to decide whether there should be any fan engagement, even in the second half of the event, the general idea is that it will be “too risky.”In such a scenario, what have BCCI and Star India broadcasters planned in terms of fan engagement for viewers? “There is no news from BCCI on what they are doing for the IPL this year, in the absence of fans inside the stadiums. What kind of technology are you implementing to improve the consumer experience? “say those follow-up developments.No responses from the Board yet. “Proposals have been submitted, but everything is pending approval,” say those in the know. The NBA, for example, brought tech giants Microsoft on board to enhance the fan experience as the league went live in an unprecedented short season this year.Among other elements, huge video boards were installed, for example, around the court where the games are played with the idea of ​​bringing more than 300 fans for each game to appear on those boards and interact with each other using the technological platform of Microsoft.Has the BCCI seen things through that lens? They haven’t even ordered the schedule yet, ”say those seeking answers.The big question surrounding the scheduling debate is whether the Abu Dhabi government has given explicit permissions to allow teams that stay in Abu Dhabi to play their matches in Dubai and Sharjah and return to Abu Dhabi on the same day.“What is the protocol? If you want to move from Abu Dhabi to Dubai or vice versa, you have to take the test 48 hours before the trip and the tests must be negative, right? Now if you travel to Dubai for a game and travel back, where is the 48 hour window? The BCCI is still solving these things, ”the sources told the newspaper.

What is the other solution here? For teams to play as many games in Abu Dhabi as possible, thus avoiding travel protocols that are much more severe in Abu Dhabi than in Dubai. “But that will not give a clear advantage to the teams that stay in Abu Dhabi,” say other franchises.

Promotional controversy

Broadcasters Star released a promotional video for the league on social media Wednesday night, one that caused quite a stir.

While some jerseys have been properly featured in the video, others have not, sparking an uproar and debate. “Why discriminate between franchises? The teams that bring in the most IPL ratings have been sidelined in the video, ”said two franchises.