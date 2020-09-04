India Border Dispute with China: India Firmly Commits to Preserving Its Territorial Integrity, Says FS Harsh Shringla News from India
NEW DELHI: Amidst the India-China border tension, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that there will be no compromise on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that it cannot be “as of custom “in bilateral relations unless there is peace and quiet in the border areas.
He also said that it was important that even during the difficult times of this “crisis”, India had been communicating and engaging with China.
“The pandemic has not prevented us from participating. We have used digital media, we have used the telephone, we have used direct diplomatic contacts between New Delhi and Beijing and we have been talking to each other on this issue, “he said at an Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) webinar.
“We remain firmly committed to ensuring we preserve our territorial integrity and sovereignty and we will not compromise on that ground, we will stand firm and resolute. At the same time, we are open to resolving pending issues through dialogue,” he added. said the Foreign Secretary.
On the challenges facing India amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he spoke about the situation along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
“This is one of the most serious challenges we have faced in many decades. Also, I think that if you look at the fact that we have not lost lives on the border in the last 40 years, we have not seen this magnitude of accumulation of forces in the border also in recent years, it is something that we have to take stock ”, he said.
Tension between the two sides had multiplied after violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh, on June 15, in which 20 members of the Indian army were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, but has not yet released details. According to a US intelligence report, the death toll on the Chinese side was 35.
In response to a question, Shringla said it was an “unprecedented” situation on the India-China border that had not been seen since 1962.
We have also seen that there has been an attempt to take unilateral action that appears to be an effort to change the facts on the ground. I have also said that we will be firm and determined to resist this. As far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise on our sovereignty and territorial integrity, “he said.
At the same time, he said, as a responsible nation, India is always ready to speak up and participate.
“Our senior commanders have been talking on the ground, diplomats have been talking to each other in both Beijing and New Delhi,” Shringla said.
However, he asserted that it cannot be “as usual” unless there is peace and quiet in “our border areas” and the normal bilateral relationship between India and China will suffer.
“There is a link between what is happening at the border and our broader relationship and that fact is very evident,” Shringla said.
“As we seek to resolve these issues and seek to maintain and return to the status quo that existed before such aggressive actions were taken, while seeking to reduce escalation and engagement, I think that could be one way that we could get back to where we were. (in the relationship), but not until then, “he said.
Tensions flared again in the region after China unsuccessfully tried to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Lake Pangong five days ago, when the two sides engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the bitter border row.
India occupied various strategic heights on the southern shore of Pangong Lake and strengthened its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese action. China has strongly opposed India’s move. However, India has argued that the heights are on its side of LAC.
At the ICWA webinar entitled “The Broad Canvas of Indian Diplomacy During the Pandemic”, Shringla also spoke about various foreign policy commitments undertaken by India during the period of the pandemic, both virtually and in person.
In that context, he mentioned India’s initiative to engage with SAARC nations at the start of the pandemic and the establishment of a fund to combat the pandemic.
However, he recognized the limitations of SAARC due to the fact that it needs consensus to advance cooperation.
“One of our neighbors has been constantly involved in blocking the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in all its constructive activities,” Shringla said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
He praised the BIMSTEC initiative, which he said had emerged as an alternative mechanism.
Speaking on issues that India has firmly taken up with, he said the country has been advocating the need for greater global cooperation against terrorism.
“We are involved in resisting the threat of terrorism. We are a direct target of global and cross-border terrorism,” Shringla said.
“As a country that has faced terrorism, we are steadfast in pursuing measures against terrorism and its sponsors. While our efforts in this regard have found global support and resonance, we must ensure that the world takes an undifferentiated and unequivocal approach. of terrorism, “he said.
On India’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP), Shringla said it did not appear to be in India’s national interest.
He also highlighted India’s role as the “pharmacy of the world” during the period of the pandemic and the humanitarian aid it provided to neighbors and beyond.
