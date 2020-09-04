Happy Teacher’s Day 2020 – Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp Status

India Top Headlines

A true teacher is one who helps us think for ourselves.

From the moment we enter our nursery classrooms, away from our parents, to the moment we graduate, teachers guide us along, smoothly and firmly. When parents cannot be there, it is their children’s teacher who cares for them, teaches them humanity, and acts as a role model.

No amount of thank you cards, flowers, or gifts can be enough to express gratitude for the countless contributions of teachers in our lives. How can we forget about the best teachers our country has ever had? From Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India has always had inspiring educators lighting the way for students across the country.

Celebrated in honor of the birthday of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who had asked people to dedicate the day to teachers and mentors, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 of each year. Many countries mark the day one month later, October 5, which is the day selected by UNESCO to honor teachers.

Our teachers, who have helped us become who we are today, play a very important role in our lives. Even during the pandemic, teachers are doing an exemplary job of taking the virtual route to help students access education, from using virtual reality, organizing interactive lessons, or even checking in with their students. There is so much that we should thank our teachers for, especially this year.

‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ is also an important part of our Indian culture. So this Teacher’s Day, it is important that you remember to appreciate the guiding forces and helpers, the ones who gave you wings to fly!

Here are some good wishes and messages that you can share with your teachers and express gratitude:

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us to live it. You brought honesty, integrity, and passion into our character. Happy teacher’s day 2020!

Thank you teachers for making online classes so enjoyable.

I found guidance, friendship, discipline, and love, all in one person. And that person is you. Happy teacher’s day!

For a country to be free from corruption and to become a nation of beautiful minds, I firmly believe that there are three key social members that can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher. – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

You have always been an excellent educator who knew exactly how to illuminate a soul with its own light. Happy Teacher’s Day to my favorite teacher!

Master, you have shaped me to become the person I am today. I will always be grateful for everything you have for me! Happy teacher’s day!

Thank you for teaching me a subject that I thought I could never understand or would never be interested in. Thank you for making learning fun. Happy teacher’s day!

You made me realize that homework doesn’t go away as we get older, it just gets harder and longer. Happy teacher’s day!

Happy teacher’s day! It has been an honor to be able to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities.

Thanks for falling in love with a subject that I thought I hated and now I can’t get enough! I owe it all to you, thank you ma’am!

Teaching is the best profession anyone can have. I feel very lucky to have you as my teacher. Happy teacher’s day! I hope you have a wonderful time today!

He shows me how to behave correctly, teaches me invaluable lessons, and makes me learn from my mistakes. To say that I appreciate you and what you do for me is an understatement. Happy teacher’s day!

The art of teaching is the art of aiding discovery- Mark Van Doren

A good teacher is like a candle. It is consumed to light the way for others. Happy teacher’s day!

You guided me when I was lost, you supported me when I was weak, you have enlightened me all the time. I wish you a glorious and happy teacher’s day!

“Education is the key to success in life and teachers have a lasting impact on the lives of their students.” – Solomon Ortiz