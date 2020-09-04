Deaths from heart attacks increased 53% in 5 years: NCRB | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The number of people killed in heart attacks has risen since 2014, according to the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB). While in 2014, a total of 18,309 people died due to a heart attack, the number increased year over year and 28,005 lives were claimed in 2019, 53% more in five years.The data also shows that there has been a steady increase in these cases in different age groups, except in those under 14 years of age and in the 14 to 18 age group. NCRB began providing the wise details of the age group of such deaths as of 2016.

Comparative analysis of the past four years of NCRB reports shows that heart attack deaths in the 18-30 age group increased from 1,940 in 2016 to 2,381 over the past year. The trend was similar in the age group 30 to 45 years. While in 2016, a total of 6,646 people died in this age group due to heart attacks, this reached 7,752 during 2019. In the 45-60 age group, deaths increased from 8,862 in 2016 to 11,042 over the past year . In the 60+ age group, 6,612 people died last year compared to 4,275 in 2016.

Dr. Ashok Seth, president of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said that the increase in deaths due to heart attacks may reflect better data collection. “The incidence of heart attacks has certainly increased, but so has the infrastructure. Ideally, the number of deaths should be reduced. ”

Dr Viveka Kumar, Senior Director of Cardiac Sciences at Max Hospital, Delhi, said: “Death data from the Registrar General of India shows that 33% of adult Indians died due to heart attacks. The main drivers of the increase in mortality are conditions such as diabetes, smoking, BP and an unhealthy lifestyle. ”