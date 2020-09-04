Covid-19: Allow testing on demand, Center informs states | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing number of Covid-19 cases across the country, the Center on Friday urged states to allow on-demand testing, a move likely to aid early detection of positive cases leading to locating contacts and treating promptly to prevent deaths. .The Center has asked states to decide on simplified modalities such as eliminating the need for prescription and establishing the testing method.The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) issued a notice on Friday asking states to allow people who wish to get tested and also to make it available to people taking domestic or international travel.The notice is part of a revised Covid-19 testing strategy issued by the ICMR based on the recommendation of the National Covid-19 Task Force.The notice says that on-demand testing should be allowed for “all persons who wish to be tested” and “all persons traveling to Indian countries / states that require a negative test for Covid-19 at the point of entry.”TOI had reported on Aug. 19 that the government is considering revising its Covid-19 testing strategy to advise states to make it available on demand, as India has now increased testing capabilities and is also manufacturing test kits locally. test and reagents.

With this strong exponential increase in daily testing, India has conducted a total testing of around 4.7 million rupees. She conducted over 11.7 lakhs of tests over two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday.

India’s substantial increase in testing levels is based on the daily expanding network of diagnostic laboratories across the country. To date, with 1025 laboratories in the government sector and 606 private laboratories, the national network is strengthened with 1631 laboratory facilities in total.

“Testing laboratories must ensure contact tracing and tracing mechanisms by notifying public health authorities,” the notice says.

Until now, ICMR has advised states to test all symptomatic individuals. In addition, all SARI cases, asymptomatic and high-risk direct contacts of positive cases, all hospitalized patients with influenza (ILI), and all cases of symptomatic ILI among returnees and migrants should be evaluated by RT-PCR. .

Apart from this, antigen testing is performed in containment zones and healthcare settings that include high-risk asymptomatic contacts and hospitalized patients in addition to symptomatic cases.