Confrontation in LAC: Army Chief says troops prepared for contingencies | India News

NEW DELHI: The Army is fully prepared to handle the “delicate and serious” situation along the border with China, having carried out precautionary deployments to safeguard the integrity of the country’s territory, Gen. MM Naravane said Friday.

“Our troops are well prepared for all contingencies that may arise. A high state of operational readiness is maintained,” the Army chief said after a two-day visit to outpost areas in eastern Ladakh for an assessment of first hand of the terrain. situation and logistics for next winter along the Current Control Line.

General Naravane said the morale and determination of the Indian commanders and soldiers on the ground were high and they were prepared for any challenge, while the arrangements for their livelihood in the winter were also fully underway.

The military standoff in the high-altitude region since early May has escalated further after some 3,000 Indian troops, heavily armed with rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles and other weapons, proactively occupied multiple tactical heights in the Chushul sector. and then consolidated their positions. from August 29 to 30.

Outmatched in the race to conquer the heights, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has injected additional forces and tanks in front of the Chushul sector. He is vigorously demanding that Indian soldiers leave the heights that overlook the PLA’s crucial Moldo garrison, the tank entry route through Spanggur Gap and the region’s highways.

Overall, both India and China have deployed more than 35,000 troops each, apart from tanks, howitzers, surface-to-air missiles and other weapons systems, along the border in eastern Ladakh, from Daulat Beg Oldie- Depsang in the north to Demchok. and Chumar in the south.

The last flash point is towards the southern shore of Pangong Tso in the Chushul sector.

General Naravane said India is “firmly committed” to resolving the current situation through talks with China. “Over the past three months, both sides have committed to resolving the tense situation. The military and diplomatic channels are working. We will continue to use all existing mechanisms to reduce tension and ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally altered, and we are capable of safeguarding our interests ”, he said.

Meanwhile, brigadier-level talks between the two armies at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point continued for a fifth day on Friday. “Not much comes out of the talks. But while you’re talking, you’re not fighting. One of the reasons for the June 15 skirmish in the Galwan Valley (in which 20 Indians were killed and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers) was the communication gap, “said a senior official.

The Indian Army, after being presented with a fait accompli on the north shore of Pangong Tso with the PLA occupying the 8 km stretch from Finger-4 to 8, has effectively blocked the PLA’s offer to do the same in the Chushul sector with its pre emptive military maneuver from August 29 to 30. “It was the first time that we proactively changed the status quo. If the EPL does not adhere to mutual agreements and protocols, why should we?” The official added.

