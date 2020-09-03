Were it not for the judiciary, it would have been removed, says Dr. Kafeel Khan | India News

India Top Headlines

AGRA: It was a bittersweet homecoming for Dr. Kafeel Khan on Wednesday. Moments after his release from Mathura jail, more than 12 hours after the Allahabad high court ordered his release, he said he had begun to worry during his seven-month incarceration that he would not succeed. So instead of going home to Gorakhpur, he told TOI at 2am, he was crossing the UP border.“What a relief,” he said. “I just have to thank the judiciary for this. It could have been removed. ”The pediatrician has been in the crosshairs of the state government since the deaths of more than 60 children at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur, where he worked, due to oxygen shortages in 2017. “I am being a victim because I questioned the government about the real culprits of the deaths of children, ”he said. He remains suspended from his medical duties although the negligence case against him has not been proven.

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court overturned his detention under the strict National Security Act (NSA). He had been arrested on January 29 for a speech he made outside the Muslim University of Aligarh during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Thanking the judiciary for the “brilliant” order that showed that the state government’s case against him was “false, unfounded and fictitious,” he said: “I also thank the STF (Special Working Group) for saving my life when they brought me from Mumbai to UP after arrest. ” When he was arrested, he said that the STF had interrogated him for 48 hours with “absurd” questions. “They accused me of trying to overthrow the state government and that I had some kind of gunpowder to kill people, I had visited Japan, etc.”

In the course of the conversation, he crossed state lines safely. “I will take my family with me and spend some time with them,” he said. “I missed them so much. My son, Oliver, was 11 months old when I was incarcerated. Now, he’s started saying ‘dad.’ “His wife Shabista and his brother Adeel, who had been trying to get him out all this time, found him in a predetermined location.

When he was sent to prison, he went on to say that they gave him no food or water for five days. “I was not allowed to speak about the Gorakhpur hospital prison case.” Prison conditions were also “pathetic,” he said. “A bathroom. About 1,600 prisoners. And a capacity of 530. It was horrible. “He had started writing a book on the Gorakhpur tragedy while in prison. He said that now he will try to finish it.

It has been a long time since he practiced medicine, but he wants to help. “I want to do something for the people in the states affected by the floods by organizing medical camps. Floods increase the risk of communicable diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue. Maybe some research on Covid-19. Before, I had worked intensively on encephalitis. ”

But he won’t be heading to his hometown anytime soon. “I’ll stay away from UP for a while.”