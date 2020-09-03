India Top Headlines

We are not partisan, Facebook tells Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: Facebook has responded to Congressional accusations of bias and interference in Indian affairs, saying it is a “non-partisan” platform that takes accusations of bias “seriously” and that they “speak out against hatred and intolerance. in all its forms. ” In a letter written on September 1 and addressed to the general secretary (organization) of Congress, KC Venugopal, the director of public policy, trust and security of the social media giant, Neil Potts, defended his team from India, saying that it was a “diverse team representing a varied political spectrum.” who made decisions, not unilaterally, but by including different points of view from all teams.

Potts also said that Facebook’s community standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity and national origin, adding that their latest transparency report reported the removal of 22 , 5 million pieces of hate speech content from April to June 2020, up from 1.6 million pieces of hate speech content removed in the last quarter of 2017. “We know there is much more to do and we will continue investing our efforts to combat hate speech in our services, ”he said. On August 18, Congress had written to Facebook, accusing it of “right-wing bias” and failing to remove hateful content allegedly posted by people associated with BJP.

The head of the congressional data analysis department, Praveen Chakravarty, said Congress will wait for the company to take concrete action.

Reference page