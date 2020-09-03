Participation in JEE (Network) Test 1 close to the previous tests’

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Concerns about low attendance at JEE (Main) aside, the National Testing Agency stated that attendance for Test 1 for BTech / BE admissions has been 81.6%. Computer testing began on September 1.

Attendance was lower for Test 2 for BArch / B-Planning admissions at 54.7% with some states significantly reducing the average.

Test 2 is to evaluate applicants to BArch / B-Planning courses that were carried out in two shifts on the first day, while Test 1, to evaluate applicants to BTech / BE courses, is will take place for the following days until September 6, every day. take two shifts. A total of 1,12,247 candidates signed up for Test 2, of which 61,366 eventually took the test, which is significantly below the usual 75-80%.

However, the percentage of attendance in Test 1 for BTech / BE admissions has been close to previous tests. Of the 3,46,372 candidates registered for the Wednesday and Thursday tests, 2,82,592 applicants took the tests in four shifts.

