No loan will be called NPA until further orders, Supreme Court says

NEW DELHI: In great relief to individual and business borrowers, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked banks not to declare any loan accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until it approves new orders on a slew of petitions challenging the collection of interest on loans. during the six-month payment freeze that ended on August 31.

When the Bankers Association of India offered a two-month moratorium on filing an unmanaged loan account as NPA, a bank of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah approved this interim order prohibiting banks from declaring loans such as NPA to protect borrowers who have difficulty organizing funds for loan repayment.

“In view of the above, accounts that were not declared as NPA until August 31 will not be declared as NPA until new orders are issued,” the bank said. The SC will resume the hearing on the petitions on September 10.

Banks can declare an NPA loan if the borrower does not cover the principal or interest for 90 days. Once a loan is declared as NPA, banks can resort to repossession processes, including the sale of the mortgaged property.

Borrowers have argued that they earned virtually nothing from their businesses during the last six months of closing, yet they were charged with interest as well as accrued interest on deferred installments. They said that once the moratorium period is over, they will be charged with all deferred installments along with compound interest, making it difficult to pay, and banks could declare their loans as NPAs.

As representatives from various sectors chronicled their troubles during the shutdown period, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), through lead advocate Kapil Sibal, said that the intent of both the Center and the RBI appeared to be solely to protect the interest of banks and credit institutions.

Sibal said that the economic downturn had seriously hampered activities in the real estate sector and the 1,400 members of Credai, as well as 270 ancillary industries that depend on real estate, were badly affected. The Center, the RBI and the IBA had not submitted any aid package for the real estate sector, he said and supported the demand of other petitioners for exemption from interest, as well as interest on the payment of loan installments during the moratorium period. .

Appearing for the IBA, which has 247 member banks, including the SBI, lead counsel Harish Salve promised the court that no loan account would be classified as NPA for the next two months, that is, until October 31, whether or not the payment default was exceeded. within 90 days.

For the Center and the RBI, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said the banking regulator, in consultation with experts, has decided that the residual tenure of the loans could be extended for up to two years, with or without including the six-month moratorium period. from March. August 1 to 31. Mehta narrated several financial packages announced by the Union government for different industrial sectors to help revive the economy. However, he said that the interest exemption would have a chilling effect on the banking industry and impact interest on deposits in accounts of Rs 194 million.

