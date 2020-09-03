Net 41% more likely to respond to locals than to migrants: study | India News
NEW DELHI: In India, a local registered to vote is 41% more likely to get help from political representatives than an unregistered migrant. A Hindu is more likely to have access than a Muslim, and a skilled worker would be more likely to get help than an unskilled one.
In the first large-scale study of discrimination against immigrants, two researchers found evidence of “systemic political neglect” toward immigrants. For the most urgent problems (jobs, documents, healthcare), councilors can act as the first line of help in urban areas. So researchers from Columbia University and the University of California (San Diego) devised an experiment, the findings of which they have produced in an article for the ‘American Journal of Political Science’.
They wrote letters and texted 2,900 councilors in 28 major cities, as people in need of help. Only 14% returned, after seven days on average, far less than similar audits conducted to measure racial bias in the US (where 57% of politicians responded), China (32%) or South Africa (21%). And the already low chance of getting a response was even lower for migrants. A registered local was 41% more likely to receive a callback than an unregistered migrant. Those with Hindu names were 23% more likely to have access than those with Muslim names.
In the newspaper, Nikhar Gaikwad and Gareth Nellis wrote about three factors: politicians have their own biases, they channel the biases of their constituents, or they simply make electoral calculations.
“Politicians are less likely to help someone they know has recently moved … because they believe that moving has a negative correlation with being registered to vote locally,” Gaikwad told TOI. That’s more or less what drives the so-called “jobs for premises.”
