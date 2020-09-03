India Top Headlines

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Maruti Suzuki Eeco completes a decade and dominates 90% of the segment

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki Eeco celebrates the completion of 10 years, crossing cumulative sales of seven lakh units.

India’s largest automaker reported that Eeco enjoys undisputed leadership with a 90% market share in the van segment. Due to its practical and spacious design, coupled with powerful performance, Maruti Suzuki Eeco has dominated the country’s van segment for over a decade.

Eeco meets both business and personal requirements, as more than 50% of its customers use it for both business and personal use, reported Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is equipped with a 1.2-liter BS6 petrol engine that offers a fuel efficiency of 16.11 km / l of petrol, with 54 kW and 98 Nm and 20.88 km / kg of CNG, between 46 kW and 85 Nm.

Eeco features a driver’s airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and front passenger seat belt reminder, and high speed alert system.

Eeco, with its practical design and powerful features, is also one of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the country for the year 2019-20. 66% of Eeco owners feel that “Eeco is comfortable for long trips” compared to other trucks, said Maruti Suzuki.

Eeco offers 12 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo and Ambulance, suitable for various needs.

