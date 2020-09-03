LAC showdown: Indian army occupies the heights, wins in Pangong Tso | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has quietly snatched the upper hand in the Pangong Tso area, a sector that is witnessing intense military tensions between India and China, with the occupation of heights on the southern shore of the lake and the repositioning of forces on the finger ridges or spurs. on the north shore.Indian forces had placed themselves in a difficult position after Chinese troops established a strong presence on the ridges or in the Finger 4-8 area earlier in the year. Despite a small setback, they had retained what was considered a tactical advantage on the ridges.With no military-to-military talks or high-level diplomatic discussions yielding results and China’s stated commitment to the dialogue not being translated into tangible action, Indian forces began planning a response aimed at restoring parity that would neutralize the advantage. by the invading PLA troops.LAC deadlock: live updatesSources said the plan to “occupy” the heights on the southern shore of Pangong Tso had been in the works and would have been put into operation regardless of the attempted advance of Chinese troops in the area on the night of August 29. While it was imperative to prevent the PLA contingent from rising, the Army used provocation to launch its plan as well.Along with the southern shore maneuver, a repositioning of Indian forces in the finger area on the north shore of the lake has completed the operation to snatch the advantage the PLA has had since military tensions flared in early May.Although India has not provided many details on the events, sources said the balance in Pangong Tso was drastically altered. The constant stream of angry comments in the “official” Chinese media and statements by the Foreign Ministry accusing India of “violating the consensus” and urging immediate discipline for front-line troops is evidence of Beijing The bewilderment.

The view in Delhi is that the sweet talk above about the need to see differences in the larger perspective of shared goals was simply aimed at alienating India and cementing a changed status quo.