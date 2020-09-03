Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept: Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept unveiled, launch in 2021

India Top Headlines

DETROIT: Jeep on Thursday unveiled the new Grand Wagoneer Concept, marking the rebirth of a classic and premium American icon.“Our new Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer, a true and rare premium American icon,” said Christian Meunier, Global President of the Jeep Brand, FCA. “With the electrification of every Jeep nameplate in the coming years, and the reintroduction of Wagoneer, we are rapidly expanding into new segments and more premium space.

“Wagoneer is undoubtedly rooted in the legendary Jeep brand and its unrivaled heritage of leading capability, authenticity and freedom, and its return allows us to expand into a much more premium stage with new levels of design detail and advanced safety and technology features.” Meunier added. “While Jeep vehicles deliver market-leading capacity, efficiency and performance in the conventional SUV market, Wagoneer will ultimately become a portfolio of vehicles that will once again define ‘American Premium’, making it the standard for sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. “.

The Grand Wagoneer Concept features a wide range of cutting-edge premium technology, including an electrified powertrain, sophisticated 4×4 off-road systems and a first-rate passenger display in an SUV that is part of an unrivaled selection of premium luxury interiors. features.

“For more than a quarter century, the early Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers created a new segment for American consumers as the ultimate premium SUV of their time,” said Meunier. “The new Grand Wagoneer Concept is our vision of what a modern expression of this timeless icon can be, and it hints at how we will redefine and recreate the benchmark premium SUV.”

Born in America in 1962 for the 1963 model year, Wagoneer was the first four-wheel drive vehicle mated to an automatic transmission, pioneering the first modern SUV. The 1984 Grand Wagoneer ushered in the premium SUV, providing buyers with an unprecedented combination of standard features such as leather upholstery, air conditioning, AM / FM / CB stereo radios, and additional sound insulation, with a dramatic increase in horsepower. force and torque.

When the production version of the Grand Wagoneer arrives next year, it will feature class-leading capability, courtesy of three available 4×4 systems and renowned Quadra-Lift air suspension, premium driving dynamics with independent front and rear suspension, capacity unmatched towing, powerful performance, advanced technology, safety and connectivity, a new level of comfort, and best-in-class overall passenger volume, all wrapped up in a striking new sleek design.