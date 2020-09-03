IPL 2020: CSK Players Test Negative for Covid-19, Will Probably Play First Match Against Mumbai Indians | Cricket news
CHENNAI: All Chennai Super Kings players who are not in quarantine were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, and they all tested negative.
While it has paved the way for them to begin practicing in Dubai As of Friday, it is understood that they have also been unofficially told that they will play the first match against the Mumbai Indians on September 19.
Official matches will be announced on Friday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced Thursday.
CSK players at the team hotel are obviously optimistic that there have been no more problems after Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for Covid-19.
There were suggestions that the convention-first game featuring last year’s champion and finalist could see a change with RCB taking over from CSK.
But CSK never requested a postponement of their game and it is understood that BCCI was awaiting the final test results.
The Mumbai Indians will also not be opposed to the idea of playing CSK in the first game, because there is a perception that they might be a bit ill-prepared when starting the game.
“It is not a problem at all. We will be happy to play the first game if asked,” said a CSK source.
While it has paved the way for them to begin practicing in Dubai As of Friday, it is understood that they have also been unofficially told that they will play the first match against the Mumbai Indians on September 19.
Official matches will be announced on Friday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced Thursday.
CSK players at the team hotel are obviously optimistic that there have been no more problems after Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for Covid-19.
There were suggestions that the convention-first game featuring last year’s champion and finalist could see a change with RCB taking over from CSK.
But CSK never requested a postponement of their game and it is understood that BCCI was awaiting the final test results.
The Mumbai Indians will also not be opposed to the idea of playing CSK in the first game, because there is a perception that they might be a bit ill-prepared when starting the game.
“It is not a problem at all. We will be happy to play the first game if asked,” said a CSK source.