Indian Armed Forces Able To Deal With Chinese Actions In The Best Way Possible: General Rawat News From India

NEW DELHI: India’s armed forces are capable of handling China’s aggressive actions in the “best proper way,” Chief of Defense General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. His comments came in the context of China’s attempts to change the status quo in certain areas of eastern Ladakh.

In an interactive session at the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum, General Rawat said that India’s policy of engagement, if not backed by credible military power and regional influence, would entail acknowledging China’s preeminence in the region. .

The former Army Chief of Staff said India faces the most complex threats and challenges spanning a full spectrum of potential conflicts, from nuclear to sub-conventional, but said the armed forces are ready to deal with them.

“Lately, India has seen some aggressive actions from China, but we are able to handle them in the best possible way,” Gen Rawat said at the online event.

The Indian armed forces will need to be prepared to face the immediate crisis and at the same time prepare for the future, he said.

Gen Rawat said that India faces the threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts and has conceptualized a strategy to deal with it.

In a warning to Pakistan, he said the country would suffer “heavy losses” if it attempts any setback against India by taking advantage of the border dispute with China.

The Chief of Defense Staff spoke at length about how Pakistan has engaged in a proxy war against India and pushing terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir, trying to spread terrorism in other parts of the country.

He also touched on a number of other topics, including India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of defense and security ties with the US, and the government’s focus on self-sufficiency in manufacturing. defense.

