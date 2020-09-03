India Top Headlines

Hacked account of PM Modi’s personal website, confirms Twitter | India News

BENGALURU: Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking his followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrencies.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to protect the compromised account.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of any other accounts being affected,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Modi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the narendramodi_in account.

The tweets, which have since been deleted, asked followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund via cryptocurrency.

The latest incident comes after several accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

The hackers had then accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to request currency. digital.

