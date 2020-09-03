find-a-way-for-question-time

India Top Headlines

Parliament’s truncated monsoon session is scheduled to begin on September 14 and conclude on October 1. Note that the budget session ended on March 23, and the monsoon session was delayed well beyond its usual mid-July start. But now that the first session of Parliament of the pandemic period is finally to be held, the notification that it will take place without an hour of questioning has raised some serious attention and concerns, as it will reportedly be the first time. in the history of Parliament that a regular session will take place without an hour of questions. In particular, oral or starred questions will not be allowed.

Framing some of the strongest sentiments in the ranks of the opposition on the issue, DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted: “The BJP government’s decision to suspend question time for an entire session conveys only one message: even elected representatives they have no right to question the government. ” The government’s defense is that the continuing pandemic across India has required several changes in the conduct of the session. But from the nation’s economy and its security to issues of vital importance to a region or state, it is true that the time for questions is when elected members can exercise their individual right to hold government to account. The world is finding innovative solutions to continue the most important works through the pandemic; The Indian Parliament should also do the same.