Facebook Responds to Cong’s Charge of Political Bias, Says Non-Partisan and Denounces Hate | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid heated controversy over Facebook’s alleged political bias and interference in India’s democratic process, the social media giant has told Congress that it is non-partisan, denouncing hatred and intolerance in in all its forms and strives to ensure that its platforms remain a space where people can freely express themselves.Responding to concerns raised by the opposition Congress, Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Trust and Security, Neil Potts, has said that he has taken the party’s accusation of bias very seriously and will ensure that it is not partisan and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity.Congress accused Facebook of interfering in India’s democratic process and social harmony and of being soft on members of the ruling BJP in enforcing its hate speech rules.

Congress had written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg following reports by the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine on the conduct of the leadership team of Facebook and WhatsApp India, alleging bias and proximity to the ruling BJP.

“We take seriously the concerns and recommendations you raised on behalf of the Indian National Congress … First of all, we want to take this opportunity to affirm that we are non-partisans and we strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves. freely. We take accusations of prejudice seriously and want to make it clear that we denounce hatred and intolerance in all its forms, “Potts said in the letter, dated Sept. 1.

In his letter to AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, who had written to Zuckerberg twice, Potts said: “On the issue of hateful content by public figures, we want to assure you that our Community Standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity and national origin.In accordance with our hate speech policy, we have removed and will continue to remove hate content from Indian public figures in our platforms “.

Facebook is at the center of a furious political debate in the country, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress accusing it of colluding and swaying opinion.

The BJP has accused the employees of the social media giant of supporting politically predisposed people who lost successive elections and of “abusing” the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers.

In a three-page letter to Zuckerberg, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed to the alleged “bias and inaction” of the social media platform by members of the Facebook India team about complaints from supporters of the center-right ideology.