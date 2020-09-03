Facebook India Director Faces Barrage of “Uncomfortable” Questions from MPs | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s top brass in India faced several “awkward” questions from both the opposition and ruling party members about alleged political biases, and BJP MPs asked the head of the social media company on India Ajit Mohan Prasad on his association with Congress and the opposition if more pages were removed from Congress than from the BJP.The questioning was intense at the three-and-a-half-hour meeting of the permanent parliamentary committee on information technology, led by Congressman Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday.BJP members asked several questions about the biases of FB employees, and Godda’s MP Nishikant Dubey pointed to the past political affiliations of many of them. In response to questions, Prasad is known to have distanced himself from the writings he had written several years ago that were critical of BJP. He said that no high-ranking member of the India team was politically biased, although there were employees who had previously worked with political parties or leaders.

Tharoor’s announcement that the panel would like to hear from Facebook about a report published in the Wall Street Journal that claims the social media platform ignored the application of its hate speech rules to BJP politicians, had sparked a strong reaction from BJP members, setting the stage for an intense round of interrogations by the BJP and opposition MPs at Wednesday’s meeting.

Although Facebook officials had a lengthy statement, Tharoor later said in a tweet, that the discussions remained inconclusive and that the committee will meet again at a later date, likely announced after September 12, when the term ends. one year of the panel. “In response to the overwhelming interest from the media in the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on information technology that has just been raised, this is all I can say: we met for about three and a half hours and unanimously agreed to resume the discussion. later, incl. @Facebook representatives, “he said on Twitter.

After the meeting, a BJP deputy said that FB top brass were questioned closely over the allegation that reports that the social media company went soft on the saffron party were the work of employees, who were active members. of Congress and the left parties. There were questions about the hiring by FB management of their “fact-checking” team and what the process is for outsourcing the work to other agencies. It was learned that the committee will address the issue one more time in the future. “There will soon be a new committee, which will look at the issues once more,” said one member.

The committee, led by Tharoor, had convened Facebook representatives to hear their views on the topic of “safeguarding citizens’ rights and preventing misuse of online / social media platforms, including a special emphasis on the safety of women in the digital space “. Dubey had alleged that the congressional leader has been using the panel’s platform to promote his political agenda and that of his party and even demanded his removal as president.

