Do you need a mask if you are driving or cycling alone? Health Ministry Official Says No Such Guidelines | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health has not issued any guidelines recommending wearing a mask if someone drives a car or bicycles alone, a senior government official said Thursday.However, if someone exercises, bicycles or jogs in a group, they should wear masks and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other, the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan, said at a press conference.Covid pandemic: latest updatesA large number of people have complained lately of being reprimanded for not wearing a mask while inside their cars when COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in the country.

Responding to a question on whether it is necessary to wear a mask while driving a car or cycling alone, Bhushan clarified: “There are no Ministry of Health guidelines on wearing a mask if a person drives a car or rides a bicycle alone.” .

“Lately there is a greater awareness among people about physical activity and you must have seen people cycling or jogging in groups of two or three. If you are cycling or jogging in a group, you should wear a mask and maintain social distancing to stop. not infect each other, “said Bhushan.

With a single-day record peak of 83,883 infections, India’s number of COVID-19 cases rose to 38,53,406, while the death toll rose to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in one day, they showed. data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8 am.