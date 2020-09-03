India Top Headlines

Covid-19: First Vaccine Results Show No Major Safety Issue

WASHINGTON: The first results of an experimental coronavirus vaccine show no major safety concerns and suggest that it stimulates desired immune system responses, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The United States government has awarded Novavax, a company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, $ 1.6 billion to help develop and manufacture the vaccine, which is given in two injections, three weeks apart. It includes a coronavirus protein that prompts the immune system to produce antibodies to fight infection.

The study evaluated two dose levels in 108 healthy people and compared the responses with 23 others who received placebo injections. Most of those who received the vaccine also received an adjuvant, a substance that is often included in vaccines to stimulate the immune system response and stretch a limited supply.

The adjuvant seemed safe; Those who contracted it with the lowest dose produced antibodies in much greater amounts than is normally seen in people recovering from a natural infection with Covid-19, the researchers reported.

The work was sponsored by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a non-profit organization focused on increasing the availability of vaccines around the world.

Three other experimental vaccines are in the testing phase in the United States.

