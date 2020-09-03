CBI Releases Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Media Reports Attributed To CBI Investigation Are Speculative And Not Based On Facts | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a recent report by India Today, three officers who are part of the investigation have stated that their team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Sushant was killed. The report further indicated that the agency is now investigating the suicidal angle of the case.

Now, the IWC has released a statement on Sushant’s case that said: “The IWC is conducting an investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional manner. Certain media reports attributed to The CBI investigation are speculative and not based on fact. It is reiterated that, as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of the ongoing investigation. The CBI spokesperson or any member of the team has not shared any details of the Investigation with the media. The details reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that the media could confirm the details of the CBI spokesperson before subpoenaing CBI. ”

CBI is conducting an investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional manner. Media reports… https://t.co/1vR9eQoXXh & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599149113000

Meanwhile, the CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main defendant in the case along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the former SSR manager Shruti Modi, her roommate Siddharth Pithani, the staff member Dipesh Sawant and others.

In addition to the CBI, the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating money laundering charges against the main defendant in the case, Rhea Chakraborty. Additionally, the Office of Narcotics Control is investigating the drugs angle.

