ASK ME ANYTHING WITH TISCA CHOPRA – Webinar

During the confinement, parents have been relearning to be innovative, empathetic and patient with their children. To understand the world of children, parents also find the need to improve, which has left them confused and frustrated. There is a re-examination of priorities as dangers loom over their heads: keeping children safe, busy, well fed, and calm. All this, while working with limited resources, be it vegetables or laptops, which creates stress in relationships between siblings and in marriages.

This big change has created questions in the minds of parents who find themselves juggling different roles: father, chef, best friend and guardian, such as:

How do I draw boundaries while still being empathetic to my child’s needs?

How do I get time from work for my child’s classes?

How can I discipline my child’s technological behavior?

How much privacy does my child need?

Famous mom Tisca Chopra will be here to answer these and other questions you may have.

About PC Paathshala

As e-learning becomes the new normal, Intel in India has collaborated with the Times of India (TOI) to launch PC Paathshala, a unique industry-wide initiative aimed at enabling India to adapt to teaching and online learning. PC Paathshala will bring user friendly and easy to consume content, developed and curated by industry experts, to teachers, students and parents from all over India.