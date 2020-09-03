India Top Headlines

180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: A group of 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrived at IGI airport here on Thursday on “long-term” visas, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following an attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan in March this year, there has been an “exodus” of Sikh and Hindu families. They are coming to India at the initiative of the DSGMC, Sirsa said in a statement.

“To date, more than 450 families have already arrived in the national capital and the DSGMC is making arrangements for their stay at the gurdwara inns. The families also brought Guru Granth Sahib with them, on a chartered plane,” he said.

They were met at the airport by Sirsa and Vikramjeet Singh Sahni from the Punjabi World Organization.

Sirsa thanked the central government, in particular Interior Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, for providing “long-term visas” for these families, the statement added.

