SOP for Testing Amid a Pandemic | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday that must be followed while testing is taking place to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection.

According to the latest guidelines, only test centers outside the containment zone will be allowed to operate. Additionally, containment zone personnel and examinees will not be allowed into the facilities. Educational institutions will need to make separate arrangements for them at a later date and by other means.

Only asymptomatic students and staff will be allowed into a test center. Any symptomatic student will be referred to the nearest health center and the institution will organize the candidate’s examination at a later date when the person is declared in good physical shape. The ministry also said that if a student is found to be symptomatic and insists on writing an exam, the candidate may be allowed to do so in a separate isolation room with due permission from the authorities conducting the exam.

He also advised all centers to ensure masks, disinfectants and hygiene inside the facilities.

