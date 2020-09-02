india-now-in-the-top-50-on-the-global-innovation-list

India Top Headlines

Mumbai: India is ranked 48th in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII) out of 131 economies, entering the top 50 countries for the first time. Up four spots from last year, three ‘clusters’ (Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai) rank among the top 100 access points to science and technology, further supporting India’s presence in the innovation economy. global.High-income countries Switzerland, Sweden, the US, the UK and the Netherlands lead the innovation ranking, with a second Asian economy, South Korea, joining the top 10 for the first time. Singapore ranks eighth.The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) GII ranks global economies according to their innovation capabilities, including approximately 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs. Along with three other economies, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, India has made the most significant progress in the GII innovation rankings over time, he said.The Covid-19 pandemic is putting severe pressure on a prolonged surge in global innovation, likely hampering some innovative activities while catalyzing ingenuity elsewhere, especially in the healthcare sector, according to the 2020 GII.WIPO Director General Francis Gurry said: “Even as we all grapple with the immediate human and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments must ensure that rescue packages are forward-looking and supportive of the individuals, research institutes, companies, and others with innovative and collaborative new ideas for the post-Covid era. Innovations are equal solutions ”. The WIPO statement said that India, for its part, has consistently outperformed its level of development in innovation for 10 years in a row, a record equaled only by three other countries.Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said: “To promote innovation and its culture in India, the government is formulating the new 2020 education policy, which we are sure will be long-term, as we shift gears and We accelerate our efforts towards an innovation mindset, towards the spirit of inquiry among our young people from a very young age. The National Innovation Council, which promotes innovation in our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, is also working in a variety of ways, particularly through the Inclusive Innovation Fund of India, to support activities around innovation. They are voting very vigorously to promote ‘Make in India’ products that are made in India, to develop a self-sufficient India, but also to become a trusted partner in global value chains. ”India excels in the innovation results it produces, and also in relation to its efforts and investments in innovation. India’s role in the global ICT (information and communication technology) service industry is reflected in its ranking of first in the sector’s exports. It also stands out for its productivity growth rate, which is why it ranks ninth in the world.Significantly, India also outperforms a new GII indicator: global brand equity, producing more valuable brands than could be predicted from its income level. It ranks 31st in this indicator. It is home to 164 of the 5,000 largest brands in the world, including leading brands Tata Group, LIC (insurance) and Infosys. The best performing economies in the GII remain almost exclusively in the high-income group, with China (14th) as the only middle-income economy in the top 30 of the GII, and Malaysia in 33rd place. Data shows gradual change eastward in the innovation locus as a group of Asian economies, notably China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, have advanced considerably in innovation rankings over the years.